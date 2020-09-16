Boasting an overall average shot time of under 20 seconds, Murphy was not in the mood for a long, languid night as he won Group 8 with two 3-0 wins over Peter Devlin and Jimmy White respectively and a 3-1 victory against Martin O'Donnell in his final match of the section.
Murphy coasted through his match against White in under 45 minutes courtesy of breaks of 111, 70 and 76 before winning the final three frames for a 3-1 success against O'Donnell, who needed the three points to edge out Murphy as group winner.
Former Indian Open winner Matthew Selt claimed victory in Group 7 with a 3-1 win over Gao Yang, a 3-1 win over Si Jiahui and a 2-2 draw with Ben Woollaston.
Championship League results
Wednesday 16 September
Group Seven
- Ben Woollaston 0-3 Si Jiahui
- Matthew Selt 3-1 Yang Gao
- Matthew Selt 3-1 Si Jiahui
- Ben Woollaston 2-2 Yang Gao
- Matthew Selt 2-2 Ben Woollaston
- Si Jiahui vs Yang Gao
Group winner: Matthew Selt
Group Eight
- Shaun Murphy 3-0 Peter Devlin
- Martin O’Donnell 3-1 Jimmy White
- Martin O’Donnell 3-0 Peter Devlin
- Shaun Murphy 3-0 Jimmy White
- Jimmy White 2-2 Peter Devlin
- Shaun Murphy 3-1 Martin O’Donnell
Group winner: Shaun Murphy