Boasting an overall average shot time of under 20 seconds, Murphy was not in the mood for a long, languid night as he won Group 8 with two 3-0 wins over Peter Devlin and Jimmy White respectively and a 3-1 victory against Martin O'Donnell in his final match of the section.

Championship League Dominic Dale seals progress as Stephen Maguire suffers shock exit at Championship League A DAY AGO

Murphy coasted through his match against White in under 45 minutes courtesy of breaks of 111, 70 and 76 before winning the final three frames for a 3-1 success against O'Donnell, who needed the three points to edge out Murphy as group winner.

Former Indian Open winner Matthew Selt claimed victory in Group 7 with a 3-1 win over Gao Yang, a 3-1 win over Si Jiahui and a 2-2 draw with Ben Woollaston.

Championship League results

Wednesday 16 September

Group Seven

Ben Woollaston 0-3 Si Jiahui

Matthew Selt 3-1 Yang Gao

Matthew Selt 3-1 Si Jiahui

Ben Woollaston 2-2 Yang Gao

Matthew Selt 2-2 Ben Woollaston

Si Jiahui vs Yang Gao

Group winner: Matthew Selt

Group Eight

Shaun Murphy 3-0 Peter Devlin

Martin O’Donnell 3-1 Jimmy White

Martin O’Donnell 3-0 Peter Devlin

Shaun Murphy 3-0 Jimmy White

Jimmy White 2-2 Peter Devlin

Shaun Murphy 3-1 Martin O’Donnell

Group winner: Shaun Murphy

Championship League Hawkins and Milkins top groups on second day of Championship League YESTERDAY AT 21:41