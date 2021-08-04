Shaun Murphy picked up from where he finished last season by showing off his scoring class to power into the Championship League last 32 in Leicester.

2005 world champion Murphy – who lost 18-15 to Mark Selby in the Crucible final in May – enjoyed a 3-0 win over Michael Collumb and a 3-1 success against Chen Zifan before a 2-2 draw with Jamie Jones secured his progress at the first ranking event of the new campaign.

World number five Murphy cut a refreshed figure in collecting seven points from his three matches on Wednesday as he made breaks of 100, 72, 54, 71, 66 and 66.

"This is my 24th year as a professional," he said. "I am not sure where those 23 years on tour have gone. I feel a bit like a newbie, to be honest! In all seriousness, it’s a nice way to kick off the season and I’m thrilled to be into the next stage.

I settled and played quite well. I played well throughout the day. I did have a lot of runs as well. Whatever that intangible quality is, I got away with a lot of mistakes today. Perhaps that was the difference.

Murphy edged out Matthew Stevens 18-16 to lift the world title 16 years ago, but the Welshman proved he can still cut it when the mood takes him as he compiled a 130 break on his way to a 3-1 victory over Ross Muir in Group 15.

He lost his second match 3-1 to Andrew Pagett, but recovered well as runs of 91 and 62 helped him to a 3-1 win over Mark King.

Pagett needed a win over Muir to qualify ahead of Stevens, but lost 3-1.

Masters champion Yan Bingtao won Group 25 on Tuesday with a 3-0 win over Robbie McGuigan and 3-1 victories over Louis Heathcote and Jamie Clarke respectively that included sparkling breaks of 130 and 114.

Matthew Selt topped Group 27 courtesy of a 3-1 win over Ashley Carty after 2-2 draws with Fraser Patrick and Lukas Kleckers.

