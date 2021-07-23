Tom Ford did not hold back as he described his performance as "dreadful" and "embarrassing" despite winning his Championship League group in his home city of Leicester.

Ford completed a 3-1 win over Simon Lichtenberg in his final Group Three match to reach the last 32 after a couple of 2-2 draws against Simon Blackwell and Reanne Evans had left him needing a victory to progress at Morningside Arena.

“I have no words, I don’t know how I have got through to be honest,” said world number 22 Ford.

“I have played awful all day, I have really struggled. I had the odd frame where I got in and made a good break, but to be honest it’s been dreadful and I don’t deserve to get through; Simon has been a slightly better player in the group.

“I don’t know how I have got through but I have, so I have to look at that as a positive. I haven’t been practicing that much, so there’s your answer.

I can’t say I am pleased to get through because the performance, at times, was embarrassing today. It is one of those things, but I am through and I have to look forward to the next group.

In other action, Chinese teenager Bai Langning enjoyed 3-0 wins against Ben Fortey and David Grace respectively on Thursday before a 2-2 draw with Farakh Ajaib on the re-spotted black in the decider saw the 19-year-old qualify on seven points as Group 10 winner.

