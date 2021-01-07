2006 world champion Graeme Dott joined Group 1 winner Zhou Yuelong in the Championship League winners' group with a 3-1 victory over fellow Scot Scott Donaldson in the Group 2 final at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The Larkhall potter had lost 3-0 to Donaldson in the past two Championship Leagues – including the final last March – but produced knocks of 103, 86 and 75 after his opponent had opened with 55 to secure his place in this year's final on 31 March-1 April.

Championship League Higgins continues impressive form at Championship League YESTERDAY AT 22:52

"He's beaten me quite a few times in this Championship League. He's had my number, but I played quite well tonight so I'm glad to get it done," said Dott.

"I thought on the first day I played quite well despite winning only two out of four games.

"Today I really struggled, but I had an hour's rest and came back tonight and eventually played well.

"It's a fantastic tournament. It's great match practice. We all love it."

John Higgins had topped Group 2 after six matches, suffering his only loss to Matthew Selt 3-0, and led Dott 2-0 in the last four only for his fellow Scot to run in 135 and 79 in recovering to reach the final.

Donaldson ran out a 3-0 winner over Selt in the other semi-final.

Gary Wilson hit the highest break of Group 2 with a 143 break in a 3-2 win against Kryen Wilson, but he joins Masters champion Stuart Bingham in dropping out of the event.

Higgins, Selt, Donaldson and Kyren WIlson join Mark Selby, Tom Ford and Zhao Xintong in Group 3 to be contested on Friday and Saturday before the Masters begins on Sunday at the same venue.

Players are awarded one point for each match won, then most frames won and the least frames lost in the league series will determine their position in the league table. Dead frames will not be played in either the league or knock-out stages.

The Masters O'Sullivan exclusive: Who does world champion expect to dominate snooker in 2021? YESTERDAY AT 11:35