John Higgins won all three matches on the opening day of the Championship League Group 2 action at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes to continue his impressive start to the new year.
Zhou Yuelong became the first man to book his place in the tournament's winners' group in March with a 3-2 win over Higgins in the Group 1 final on Tuesday, but the four-times world champion did not lose his sparkle after winning five out of six matches in Group 1.
A 3-2 win over Stuart Bingham on Wednesday was followed by another 3-2 victory over Graeme Dott boosted by breaks of 83 and 72 before he completed a 3-2 win over Kyren Wilson in his final match of the day.
Higgins edged a tight final frame after making 105 in the opening frame with last year's world finalist Wilson running in 103 to restore parity at 2-2.
World number 26 Matthew Selt leads Group 2 with three wins from his four fixtures on Wednesday with the highlight of his day seeing him produce a 142 break in a 3-1 win over Gary Wilson.
Players are awarded one point for each match won, then most frames won and the least frames lost in the league series will determine their position in the league table. Dead frames will not be played in either the league or knock-out stages.
The play-off winner will progress to the winners’ group, while the players coming sixth and seventh in the group will be relegated and will not feature in any further group matches with the remaining four contesting Group 3 on Friday and Saturday.
Confirmed schedule
Group 1
January 4 - 12:30
- John Higgins 3-2 Stuart Bingham
- John Higgins 3-0 Gary Wilson
- Stuart Bingham 3-2 Michael Holt
- Michael Holt 1-3 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Zhou Yuelong 2-3 Graeme Dott
- Gary Wilson 2-3 Graeme Dott
January 4 - 18:00
- John Higgins 3-1 Michael Holt
- Michael Holt 1-3 Gary Wilson
- Gary Wilson 3-2 Zhou Yuelong
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 2-3 Zhou Yuelong
- Stuart Bingham 3-0 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- John Higgins 3-2 Graeme Dott
January 5 - 12:30
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 2-3 Graeme Dott
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 3-2 Gary Wilson
- Stuart Bingham 3-2 Gary Wilson
- John Higgins 0-3 Zhou Yuelong
- Stuart Bingham 2-3 Zhou Yuelong
- Michael Holt 0-3 Zhou Yuelong
- Michael Holt 1-3 Graeme Dott
January 5 - 18:00
- Stuart Bingham 3-1 Graeme Dott
- John Higgins 3-0 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Play-offs: January 5
- John Higgins 3-1 Graeme Dott
- Zhou Yuelong 3-0 Stuart Bingham
Final: January 5
- Zhou Yuelong 3-2 John Higgins
Group 2
January 6 - from 12:30
- Gary Wilson 1-3 Matthew Selt
- Kyren Wilson 3-1 Scott Donaldson
- Kyren Wilson 0-3 Graeme Dott
- John Higgins 3-2 Stuart Bingham
- Matthew Selt 1-3 Scott Donaldson
- John Higgins 3-2 Graeme Dott
January 6 - from 18:00
- Kyren Wilson 1-3 Matthew Selt
- Stuart Bingham 1-3 Gary Wilson
- Graeme Dott 1-3 Matthew Selt
- Gary Wilson 0-3 Scott Donaldson
- Stuart Bingham 2-3 Graeme Dott
- Kyren Wilson 2-3 John Higgins
Group 3
January 8-9
- Match schedule TBC
Group 4
January 8-9
- Match schedule TBC
Group 5
January 10-11
- Match schedule TBC
Group 6
January 12-13
- Match schedule TBC
Group 7
March 29-30
- Match schedule TBC
Winners' group
March 31 - April 1
- Match schedule TBC
Player list
- John Higgins
- Stuart Bingham
- Mark Williams
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Gary Wilson
- Zhou Yuelong
- Graeme Dott
- Kyren Wilson
- David Gilbert
- Scott Donaldson
- Mark Selby
- Neil Robertson
- Barry Hawkins
- Judd Trump
- Yan Bingtao
- Jack Lisowski
- Ronnie O'Sullivan
- Joe Perry
- Ali Carter
- Matthew Selt
- Kurt Maflin
- Michael Holt
- Tom Ford
- Anthony McGill