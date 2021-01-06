John Higgins won all three matches on the opening day of the Championship League Group 2 action at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes to continue his impressive start to the new year.

Zhou Yuelong became the first man to book his place in the tournament's winners' group in March with a 3-2 win over Higgins in the Group 1 final on Tuesday, but the four-times world champion did not lose his sparkle after winning five out of six matches in Group 1.

A 3-2 win over Stuart Bingham on Wednesday was followed by another 3-2 victory over Graeme Dott boosted by breaks of 83 and 72 before he completed a 3-2 win over Kyren Wilson in his final match of the day.

Higgins edged a tight final frame after making 105 in the opening frame with last year's world finalist Wilson running in 103 to restore parity at 2-2.

World number 26 Matthew Selt leads Group 2 with three wins from his four fixtures on Wednesday with the highlight of his day seeing him produce a 142 break in a 3-1 win over Gary Wilson.

Players are awarded one point for each match won, then most frames won and the least frames lost in the league series will determine their position in the league table. Dead frames will not be played in either the league or knock-out stages.

The play-off winner will progress to the winners’ group, while the players coming sixth and seventh in the group will be relegated and will not feature in any further group matches with the remaining four contesting Group 3 on Friday and Saturday.

Confirmed schedule

Group 1

January 4 - 12:30

John Higgins 3-2 Stuart Bingham

3-2 Stuart Bingham John Higgins 3-0 Gary Wilson

3-0 Gary Wilson Stuart Bingham 3-2 Michael Holt

3-2 Michael Holt Michael Holt 1-3 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Zhou Yuelong 2-3 Graeme Dott

Gary Wilson 2-3 Graeme Dott

January 4 - 18:00

John Higgins 3-1 Michael Holt

3-1 Michael Holt Michael Holt 1-3 Gary Wilson

Gary Wilson 3-2 Zhou Yuelong

3-2 Zhou Yuelong Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 2-3 Zhou Yuelong

Stuart Bingham 3-0 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

3-0 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh John Higgins 3-2 Graeme Dott

January 5 - 12:30

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 2-3 Graeme Dott

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 3-2 Gary Wilson

3-2 Gary Wilson Stuart Bingham 3-2 Gary Wilson

John Higgins 0-3 Zhou Yuelong

Stuart Bingham 2-3 Zhou Yuelong

Michael Holt 0-3 Zhou Yuelong

Michael Holt 1-3 Graeme Dott

January 5 - 18:00

Stuart Bingham 3-1 Graeme Dott

3-1 Graeme Dott John Higgins 3-0 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Play-offs: January 5

John Higgins 3-1 Graeme Dott

3-1 Graeme Dott Zhou Yuelong 3-0 Stuart Bingham

Final: January 5

Zhou Yuelong 3-2 John Higgins

Group 2

January 6 - from 12:30

Gary Wilson 1-3 Matthew Selt

Kyren Wilson 3-1 Scott Donaldson

3-1 Scott Donaldson Kyren Wilson 0-3 Graeme Dott

John Higgins 3-2 Stuart Bingham

3-2 Stuart Bingham Matthew Selt 1-3 Scott Donaldson

John Higgins 3-2 Graeme Dott

January 6 - from 18:00

Kyren Wilson 1-3 Matthew Selt

Stuart Bingham 1-3 Gary Wilson

Graeme Dott 1-3 Matthew Selt

Gary Wilson 0-3 Scott Donaldson

Stuart Bingham 2-3 Graeme Dott

Kyren Wilson 2-3 John Higgins

Group 3

January 8-9

Match schedule TBC

Group 4

January 8-9

Match schedule TBC

Group 5

January 10-11

Match schedule TBC

Group 6

January 12-13

Match schedule TBC

Group 7

March 29-30

Match schedule TBC

Winners' group

March 31 - April 1

Match schedule TBC

Player list

John Higgins

Stuart Bingham

Mark Williams

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Gary Wilson

Zhou Yuelong

Graeme Dott

Kyren Wilson

David Gilbert

Scott Donaldson

Mark Selby

Neil Robertson

Barry Hawkins

Judd Trump

Yan Bingtao

Jack Lisowski

Ronnie O'Sullivan

Joe Perry

Ali Carter

Matthew Selt

Kurt Maflin

Michael Holt

Tom Ford

Anthony McGill

