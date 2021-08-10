Ali Carter produced a trademark display of grit and gusto to reach the Championship League last eight by winning Group E with maximum points in Leicester.

The two-times world finalist enjoyed 3-1 wins over former Crucible champions Graeme Dott and Shaun Murphy respectively before finishing with a 3-1 victory over Gerard Greene to seal his progress.

“I’ve been working hard back home and trying to do the right things. I’ve come here today, and it’s paid off," said Carter, who enjoyed runs of 62, 57, 59, 80, 71, 62 and 97 to finish his day unbeaten on nine points.

"I knew it was going to be a tough group obviously Shaun and Graeme are both former world champions, I knew I had work to do.

They are all tough players/matches. It’s great to be involved, it’s a great tournament. I’m really enjoying it, If I can turn up on Friday and enjoy it again, I’ll be happy.

Shoot Out champion Ryan Day made breaks of 57 and 74 on his way to edging out Stuart Bingham for top spot in Group F on seven points, one clear of the 2015 world champion.

Day needed a victory against Bingham in his final match after opening with a 2-2 draw against Alexander Ursenbacher and a 3-1 win over Ashley Hugill with Bingham defeating Hugill 3-1 and Ursenbacher 3-0 in his first two fixtures.

“It was certainly the best I played all day," said Day. "Going into the second match against Hugill I knew I needed to win. Against Stuart, it felt like a bit of a normal set-up with a knockout situation. It was the best I felt and best I played all day.

One big push on Friday, somebody is obviously going to walk away with a trophy and quite the boost going into the new season. Somebody is going to potentially get into the Grand Prix and Players Championship potentially.

David Gilbert topped Group H on Monday with Cao Yupeng winning Group G.

The eight winners from the stage two groups will contest two more groups of four before a final is played between the top two for the title on Friday night.

Wednesday 11 August

Group D

Kyren Wilson

Matthew Stevens

Oliver Lines

Ken Doherty

Group C

David Lilley

Noppon Saengkham

Mark Davis

Bai Langning

Thursday 12 August

Group A

Judd Trump

Jimmy Robertson

Tom Ford

Stuart Carrington

Group B

Mark Allen

Ricky Walden

Peter Lines

Fergal O’Brien

