Ken Doherty booked his place in the Championship League last 32 with a match to spare courtesy of wins over Rory McLeod and Ryan Davies at Morningside Arena in Leicester.

In his 32nd season as a professional on the World Snooker Tour, the evergreen Dubliner topped Group 14 with back-to-back victories before his final group match with former German Masters champion Martin Gould, who drew his first two fixtures 2-2 with Davies and McLeod respectively to fall out of contention.

Six-times ranking event winner Doherty missed a simple pink in the first frame against McLeod, but recovered strongly to win the next three frames before he finished with a classy knock of 73 to finalise the three points in defeating amateur Davies.

Championship League 'Not far away' – Carter aims to be flying high after getting aeroplane fixed 24/07/2021 AT 12:28

Oliver Lines joined his dad Peter in the last 32 of the season's first ranking event after claiming first place in Group 13 on seven points.

After opening with a 2-2 draw against Peter Devlin, Lines completed 3-0 wins against Luke Pinches and Joshua Thomond which proved enough with Devlin needing a break of 93 or better to deny Lines against Pinches.

Despite finishing with a 3-0 win, Lines progressed via the highest break. Oliver admits he is inspired by his dad Peter, who reclaimed a two-year tour card via Q School in June at the age of 51, the same age as Doherty, who has been granted a wildcard on the main tour to continue after turning professional in 1990.

"My dad inspires me because he never takes a day off," said Oliver. "He never ever takes a day off unlike people like me.

"He deserves everything he got from Q School and deserves to start the season how he did. I'm really pleased for him."

Championship League 'Dreadful and embarrassing' – Ford slams performance despite winning group 23/07/2021 AT 12:47