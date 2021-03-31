Mark Williams became the final player to reach the Winners’ Group of the Championship League after beating Joe Perry in the Group J final.

Perry started the final with a 114 break, but Williams, who secured his first title in three years last week , won the next three frames in a row to clinch victory.

He will now advance to the Winners’ Group on Thursday where he will face Zhou Yuelong, Graeme Dott, John Higgins, Judd Trump, Kyren Wilson and Ali Carter.

Yan Bingtao finished top of Group 7 with a perfect 6-0 record while Williams and David Gilbert both finished on four points and Perry also qualified for the semi-finals with three points.

Tour Championship winner Neil Robertson struggled, only winning one match and finishing second from bottom ahead of Kurt Maflin.

The Australian knocked in two tons - 105 and 100 - against Gilbert to move on to 776, level with Hendry on the list of snooker’s century makers.

Williams made three half-century breaks (67, 72, 84) to beat Gilbert in their semi-final while Perry secured a 3-0 victory over Bingtao.

Perry made the better start in the final but Williams fought back to book his place in the Winners’ Group.

