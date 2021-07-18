Peter Lines was a surprise winner of Group 8 on the opening day of the Championship League, shocking Mark Williams in the process.
The snooker season kicked off with the multi-group event in Leicester, with two pools taking place on Sunday.
Williams, who spoke positively about his mindset heading into the new season, was a hot favourite to advance from Group 8 and made a bright start with a 3-0 win over Hammad Miah.
Championship League
Who does O'Sullivan face in season opener? Williams reveals fresh targets
However, he was undone in his second match as Lines claimed a 3-0 win of his own - with the highlight being a century break in the second frame.
Lines held his nerve to beat Miah 3-1 and that put him in control of the group.
Jak Jones still had a chance to claim top spot, but his failure to beat Williams in the final match of the evening - with the Welshman winning 3-1 - set Lines on the way to the second stage.
Lines and Williams finished level on six points, with the former advancing on account of winning their match.
It is a feel-good story, as Lines dropped off the tour at the end of last season, but earned his Tour card for the new campaign via Cue School - the oldest player to do so at the age of 51.
Group 7 was one-way traffic, with Ricky Walden securing top spot to advance to the second stage.
Walden, the world number 32, beat Oliver Brown 3-1, Allan Taylor 3-0 and Nigel Bond 3-0 to top the group with a perfect record.
The action continues on Monday, with Ali Carter and Dominic Dale the bigger names on show.
Championship League
'John is a very humble person' – Selt thanks Chelsea icon Terry ahead of new snooker season
Championship League
How Covid-19 travel chaos almost killed off Miah's snooker dream