Ronnie O'Sullivan has pulled out of the Championship League with Mark Joyce replacing the six-times world champion as the last-32 stage begins in Leicester on Monday.

O'Sullivan had won Group 32 on Tuesday 20 July with two wins over Ian Burns and Saqib Nasir respectively and a 2-2 draw against Joyce to progress at the season's first ranking event at the city's Morningside Arena.

The world number 50 Joyce finished two points behind in second place, but has been handed a reprieve and will face Craig Steadman, Chang Bingyu and David Gilbert in Group H which begins at 12pm (BST) on Monday.

"Ronnie O’Sullivan has withdrawn from the second stage of @BetVictor #ChampionshipLeagueSnooker and will be replaced with Group 32 runner-up Mark Joyce," said the tournament organisers.

It is unclear why O'Sullivan, who has been busy playing exhibition matches this month, has opted out of the Championship League.

The world number three has already announced he will not compete at the British Open, the season's second ranking event, which begins at the same venue on Monday 16 August.

It means his next competitive action may not come until the Northern Ireland Open LIVE on Eurosport (10-17 October).

Masters champion Yan Bingtao is also in action on Monday as he faces Barry Hawkins, Matthew Selt and Cao Yupeng in Group G at the Championship League.

The eight winners from the stage two groups will contest two more groups of four before a final is played between the top two for the title on Friday 13 August.

Monday 9 August

Group H

Mark Joyce

David Gilbert

Chang Bingyu

Craig Steadman

Group G

Yan Bingtao

Barry Hawkins

Matt Selt

Cao Yupeng

Tuesday 10 August

Group E

Shaun Murphy

Graeme Dott

Ali Carter

Gerard Greene

Group F

Stuart Bingham

Ryan Day

Alexander Ursenbacher

Ashley Hugill

Wednesday 11 August

Group D

Kyren Wilson

Matthew Stevens

Oliver Lines

Ken Doherty

Group C

David Lilley

Noppon Saengkham

Mark Davis

Bai Langning

Thursday 12 August

Group A

Judd Trump

Jimmy Robertson

Tom Ford

Stuart Carrington

Group B

Mark Allen

Ricky Walden

Peter Lines

Fergal O’Brien

