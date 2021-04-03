2020 World Championship finalist Kyren Wilson set a new record for centuries at the Championship League by hitting 23 on his way to defending the title in Milton Keynes on Friday.

Wilson's break of 143 in the fourth frame of his 3-2 final win against Mark Williams from 2-0 behind saw him overtake UK and Tour champion Neil Robertson's record haul of 22 set in 2014.

“There are so many records flying about in snooker, it is hard to get your hands on one," said Wilson after sealing his place in the Champion of Champions tournament in November.

It shows how much I have improved this season – one of my criticisms was my cue ball control so to smash that out of the park and have a new record is awesome.

“I was putting myself under pressure all through the group because I knew I needed four to break the record. Coming into day two I hadn’t made one but at 2-0 down to Zhou Yuelong I had my first. In the semis and final I had three more, so I am delighted with that."

Williams had established command with a 127 and a 79, but Wilson, who lost the second frame with 57, contributed another 57 to win the third frame before pouncing on the Welshman's error among the balls in the decider to produce a title-clinching 94.

The world number six also joined John Higgins as the only men to successfully defend the title in the 13-year history of the event.

In similar fashion to his win over Williams, Wilson recovered from 2-0 behind against the Players champion with knocks of 135 and 142 seeing him restore parity at 2-2 before a closing 66 secured his progress.

Wilson earned £29,300 in prize money from his efforts at the tournament having finished fourth in the winners' group earlier in the day as Higgins topped the section with five wins and one defeat.

“It’s a brilliant event to win,” said Wilson, who completed a 3-1 win over Judd Trump to lift the ranking version of the Championship League in October.

You have all the best players in the world in it and it is tough to win, so I’m delight to win two in a row. It’s fantastic preparation for the World Championship.

Wilson lost last year's world final 18-8 against Ronnie O'Sullivan, but will be among the favourites when the 45th staging of the tournament in Sheffield begins on 17 April at the Crucible Theatre (LIVE on Eurosport).

"I am pleased to get into the Champion of Champions because it is a huge tournament and I was a frame away from getting that title in 2018, so it is great to have the chance to play in that.”

FINAL

Kyren Wilson 3–2 Mark Williams

3–2 Mark Williams 0-137 (127), 57-79 (Wilson 57, Williams 79), 79-30 (57), 143-0 (143), 94-33 (94)

SEMI-FINALS

Kyren Wilson 3-2 John Higgins

3-2 John Higgins 43-91, 1-75, 135-0 (135), 142-0 (142), 81-39 (66)

Mark Williams 3-0 Graeme Dott

3-0 Graeme Dott 119-15 (114), 96-12 (62), 72-34 (53)

