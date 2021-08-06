Judd Trump made an impressive start to the new campaign with a 3-1 win over Rod Lawler at the Championship League in Leicester.

And he certainly seems to be right back in the groove at the outset of this campaign.

The 22-times ranking event winner made a break of 64 in the opening frame as he chases a place in the last 32 by winning Group One on Friday night and produced a few brilliant shots in overcoming Lawler.

Trump is expected to progress with matches against Lee Walker and Anthony Hamilton to come.

Champion of Champions winner Mark Allen showed his class in a 3-0 victory over Daniel Womersley that included breaks of 137, 103 and 94 in Group Five.

Allen continued to score in his second match of the day in a 2-2 draw with Mitchell Mann as the Northern Irishman opened with a 77 and finished with a 124 to earn a point against Mann, who won his group opener 3-0 against Chris Wakelin boosted by a closing 132.

Allen will win the group if he defeats Wakelin 3-0 and Mann fails to overhaul his break of 137 against Womersley if he matches the Allen scoreline, but if either man drops a frame in their concluding group games it could be fatal to their aspirations.

