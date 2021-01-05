Zhou Yuelong booked his place in the Championship League winners' group in March with a 3-2 win over four-times world champion John Higgins in the Group 1 final in Milton Keynes.

World number 21 Zhou had consigned Higgins to his only defeat in six group matches earlier on Tuesday boosted by a 110 break in the second frame of a 3-0 win – and emulated that success with a closing run of 131 in the deciding frame of the final.

Championship League Bingham hits maximum as Higgins shines in first action of new year YESTERDAY AT 22:40

"John Higgins is my idol. I enjoy playing him. So it's great to play him two times. I can learn so much from him," said Zhou, who collected £6,400 for his efforts.

“I played great over the two days. Three years ago I first played the Championship League and I won the first group then too."

Zhou takes his place in the final group on March 31-April 1, with the top four in Group 1 – Higgins, Graeme Dott, Stuart Bingham and Gary Wilson – joining Kyren Wilson, Matthew Selt and Scott Donaldson in Group Two which begins on Wednesday and concludes on Thursday.

The bottom two players in each group phase are eliminated which sees Thepchaiya Un-Nooh and Michael Holt both drop out of the competition from Group 1.

Holt failed to win a match at the event as Un-Nooh prepares for his meeting with defending champion Bingham at the Masters on Monday evening.

Despite losing to Zhou, Higgins will be content with his form after rolling in breaks of 127 and 119 in a 3-1 win over fellow Scot Dott in the semi-finals.

Zhou enjoyed runs of 64, 89 and 73 in a 3-0 victory against 2015 world champion Bingham in the other semi-final.

Confirmed schedule

Group 1

January 4 - 12:30

John Higgins 3-2 Stuart Bingham

3-2 Stuart Bingham John Higgins 3-0 Gary Wilson

3-0 Gary Wilson Stuart Bingham 3-2 Michael Holt

3-2 Michael Holt Michael Holt 1-3 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Zhou Yuelong 2-3 Graeme Dott

Gary Wilson 2-3 Graeme Dott

January 4 - 18:00

John Higgins 3-1 Michael Holt

3-1 Michael Holt Michael Holt 1-3 Gary Wilson

Gary Wilson 3-2 Zhou Yuelong

3-2 Zhou Yuelong Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 2-3 Zhou Yuelong

Stuart Bingham 3-0 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

3-0 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh John Higgins 3-2 Graeme Dott

January 5 - 12:30

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 2-3 Graeme Dott

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 3-2 Gary Wilson

3-2 Gary Wilson Stuart Bingham 3-2 Gary Wilson

John Higgins 0-3 Zhou Yuelong

Stuart Bingham 2-3 Zhou Yuelong

Michael Holt 0-3 Zhou Yuelong

Michael Holt 1-3 Graeme Dott

January 5 - 18:00

Stuart Bingham 3-1 Graeme Dott

3-1 Graeme Dott John Higgins 3-0 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Play-offs: January 5

John Higgins 3-1 Graeme Dott

3-1 Graeme Dott Zhou Yuelong 3-0 Stuart Bingham

Final: January 5

Zhou Yuelong 3-2 John Higgins

Group 2

January 6-7

Match schedule TBC

Group 3

January 8-9

Match schedule TBC

Group 4

January 8-9

Match schedule TBC

Group 5

January 10-11

Match schedule TBC

Group 6

January 12-13

Match schedule TBC

Group 7

March 29-30

Match schedule TBC

Winners' group

March 31 - April 1

Match schedule TBC

Player list

John Higgins

Stuart Bingham

Mark Williams

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Gary Wilson

Zhou Yuelong

Graeme Dott

Kyren Wilson

David Gilbert

Scott Donaldson

Mark Selby

Neil Robertson

Barry Hawkins

Judd Trump

Yan Bingtao

Jack Lisowski

Ronnie O'Sullivan

Joe Perry

Ali Carter

Matthew Selt

Kurt Maflin

Michael Holt

Tom Ford

Anthony McGill

The Masters Masters 2021: Draw, schedule and latest results YESTERDAY AT 13:26