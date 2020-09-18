“I’m very lucky to get through, I didn’t play very well,” said 2019 World Championship semi-finalist Gilbert. “We had so long off and then I put a lot of effort into the World Championship so to go out first round, I was devastated.

“I had a bit of time off and it took me a while to get back into it but I’ve practised hard the last couple of weeks and have been looking forward to getting my cue out, but my attitude was terrible today so I really need to have a word with myself.”

Gilbert beat Aaron Hill 3-1 with 2-2 draws against Xu Si and Lu Ning respectively enough to see him progress as Group Nine winner.

Gilbert made six breaks of over 50 with a 98 being his highest contribution in his win over Hill.

China's Zhao Xingtong won Group Ten on six points despite losing 3-0 to Liam Highfield in his final group match.

A 3-0 win over Oliver Brown and a 3-1 win against 1995 world finalist Nigel Bond was good enough for progress.

Championship League results

Thursday 17 September

Group Nine

David Gilbert 3-1 Aaron Hill

Lu Ning 2-2 Xu Si

Lu Ning v 3-1 Aaron Hill

David Gilbert 2-2 Xu Si

Xu Si 1-3 Aaron Hill

David Gilbert 2-2 Lu Ning

Group winner: David Gilbert

Group Ten

Liam Highfield 2-2 Nigel Bond

Zhao Xingtong 3-0 Oliver Brown

Zhao Xingtong 3-1 Nigel Bond

Liam Highfield 2-2 Oliver Brown

Zhao Xingtong 0-3 Liam Highfield

Nigel Bond 2-2 Oliver Brown

Group winner: Zhao Xingtong

