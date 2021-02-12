Joe Perry rarely shows emotion on the table, but failing to get out of a snooker in his match with David Gilbert at the Championship League prompted him to lose his cool.

Perry came into the game on a low note after losing to Anthony McGill and Ali Carter earlier in the day.

German Masters Trump stutters to victory over Perry to reach quarter finals 28/01/2021 AT 16:40

He was looking to reinvigorate his chances of qualifying for the semi-finals of Group 6 in his match with Gilbert, but he lost the opening frame and things got worse in the second.

He attempted to get out of a snooker, but missed the red and as he walked back to his chair he crashed the rest into the floor.

Known as The Gentleman, Perry looked like he was ready to explode when sat in his seat as Gilbert took the second frame.

To his credit, Perry fought back to take frames three and four but he ended the day without a point to his name after Gilbert took the final frame with a brilliant break of 133.

The win took Gilbert to two wins from three matches, while Perry props up the group on zero points.

The Masters Gilbert storms past Perry to advance to Masters quarter-finals 10/01/2021 AT 21:44