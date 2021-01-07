Graeme Dott followed up a brilliant semi-final comeback against John Higgins by beating Scott Donaldson in the Group Two final to reach the Championship League winners’ group.
Dott came back from 2-0 down to beat Higgins and then won 3-1 against former champion Donaldson.
Dott will now advance to the winners’ group, which will be played from March 31 to April 1, while Higgins, Donaldson and Matthew Selt, who also made the semi-finals, move into Group Three joining Mark Selby, Tom Ford and Zhao Xintong on Friday and Saturday.
Donaldson took the opening frame in the final but Dott hit back with a 103 break followed by an 86 and a 75 to secure the win.
Dott had battled back from 2-0 down to upset Higgins in the semi-finals, knocking in a 135 break to start the comeback and finishing with a 79.
Donaldson, meanwhile, reached the final with a 3-0 victory over Selt.
Higgins finished top of the group with an impressive five wins from six matches while Selt came second ahead of Donaldson and Dott.
Kyren Wilson just did enough to ensure he will get another chance to qualify for the finals as he finished in fifth. The world No 5 lost his final match 3-2 to Gary Wilson, who made a 143 break, and both finished on two points.
However, Kyren Wilson finished higher as he had won more frames in the group – 11 to nine - and he will play in Group Three.
Gary Wilson and Stuart Bingham were both eliminated after occupying the bottom two spots in Group Two.
SCHEDULE AND RESULTS
Group 1
January 4 - 12:30
- John Higgins 3-2 Stuart Bingham
- John Higgins 3-0 Gary Wilson
- Stuart Bingham 3-2 Michael Holt
- Michael Holt 1-3 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Zhou Yuelong 2-3 Graeme Dott
- Gary Wilson 2-3 Graeme Dott
January 4 - 18:00
- John Higgins 3-1 Michael Holt
- Michael Holt 1-3 Gary Wilson
- Gary Wilson 3-2 Zhou Yuelong
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 2-3 Zhou Yuelong
- Stuart Bingham 3-0 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- John Higgins 3-2 Graeme Dott
January 5 - 12:30
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 2-3 Graeme Dott
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 3-2 Gary Wilson
- Stuart Bingham 3-2 Gary Wilson
- John Higgins 0-3 Zhou Yuelong
- Stuart Bingham 2-3 Zhou Yuelong
- Michael Holt 0-3 Zhou Yuelong
- Michael Holt 1-3 Graeme Dott
January 5 - 18:00
- Stuart Bingham 3-1 Graeme Dott
- John Higgins 3-0 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Play-offs: January 5
- John Higgins 3-1 Graeme Dott
- Zhou Yuelong 3-0 Stuart Bingham
Final: January 5
- John Higgins 2-3 Zhou Yuelong
Group 2
January 6 - from 12:30
- Gary Wilson 1-3 Matthew Selt
- Kyren Wilson 3-1 Scott Donaldson
- Kyren Wilson 0-3 Graeme Dott
- John Higgins 3-2 Stuart Bingham
- Matthew Selt 1-3 Scott Donaldson
- John Higgins 3-2 Graeme Dott
January 6 - from 18:00
- Kyren Wilson 1-3 Matthew Selt
- Stuart Bingham 1-3 Gary Wilson
- Graeme Dott 1-3 Matthew Selt
- Gary Wilson 0-3 Scott Donaldson
- Stuart Bingham 2-3 Graeme Dott
- Kyren Wilson 2-3 John Higgins
January 7 - from 12:30
- John Higgins 3-1 Gary Wilson
- Stuart Bingham 1-3 Scott Donaldson
- Gary Wilson 1-3 Graeme Dott
- Stuart Bingham 3-1 Matthew Selt
- Scott Donaldson 3-2 Graeme Dott
- John Higgins 0-3 Matthew Selt
- Kyren Wilson 3-2 Stuart Bingham
January 7 - from 18:00
- John Higgins 3-1 Scott Donaldson
- Kyren Wilson 2-3 Gary Wilson
- Semi-final: John Higgins 2-3 Graeme Dott
- Semi-final: Scott Donaldson 3-0 Matthew Selt
- Final: Graeme Dott 3-1 Scott Donaldson
GROUP 3
January 8-9
Match schedule TBC
GROUP 4
January 8-9
Match schedule TBC
GROUP 5
January 10-11
Match schedule TBC
GROUP 6
January 12-13
Match schedule TBC
GROUP 7
March 29-30
Match schedule TBC
WINNERS' GROUP
March 31 - April 1
Match schedule TBC
PLAYER LIST
John Higgins
Stuart Bingham
Mark Williams
Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Gary Wilson
Zhou Yuelong
Graeme Dott
Kyren Wilson
David Gilbert
Scott Donaldson
Mark Selby
Neil Robertson
Barry Hawkins
Judd Trump
Yan Bingtao
Jack Lisowski
Ronnie O'Sullivan
Joe Perry
Ali Carter
Matthew Selt
Kurt Maflin
Michael Holt
Tom Ford
Anthony McGill