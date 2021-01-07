Graeme Dott followed up a brilliant semi-final comeback against John Higgins by beating Scott Donaldson in the Group Two final to reach the Championship League winners’ group.

Dott came back from 2-0 down to beat Higgins and then won 3-1 against former champion Donaldson.

Dott will now advance to the winners’ group, which will be played from March 31 to April 1, while Higgins, Donaldson and Matthew Selt, who also made the semi-finals, move into Group Three joining Mark Selby, Tom Ford and Zhao Xintong on Friday and Saturday.

Donaldson took the opening frame in the final but Dott hit back with a 103 break followed by an 86 and a 75 to secure the win.

Dott had battled back from 2-0 down to upset Higgins in the semi-finals, knocking in a 135 break to start the comeback and finishing with a 79.

Donaldson, meanwhile, reached the final with a 3-0 victory over Selt.

Higgins finished top of the group with an impressive five wins from six matches while Selt came second ahead of Donaldson and Dott.

Kyren Wilson just did enough to ensure he will get another chance to qualify for the finals as he finished in fifth. The world No 5 lost his final match 3-2 to Gary Wilson, who made a 143 break, and both finished on two points.

However, Kyren Wilson finished higher as he had won more frames in the group – 11 to nine - and he will play in Group Three.

Gary Wilson and Stuart Bingham were both eliminated after occupying the bottom two spots in Group Two.

SCHEDULE AND RESULTS

Group 1

January 4 - 12:30

John Higgins 3-2 Stuart Bingham

3-2 Stuart Bingham John Higgins 3-0 Gary Wilson

3-0 Gary Wilson Stuart Bingham 3-2 Michael Holt

3-2 Michael Holt Michael Holt 1-3 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Zhou Yuelong 2-3 Graeme Dott

Gary Wilson 2-3 Graeme Dott

January 4 - 18:00

John Higgins 3-1 Michael Holt

3-1 Michael Holt Michael Holt 1-3 Gary Wilson

Gary Wilson 3-2 Zhou Yuelong

3-2 Zhou Yuelong Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 2-3 Zhou Yuelong

Stuart Bingham 3-0 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

3-0 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh John Higgins 3-2 Graeme Dott

January 5 - 12:30

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 2-3 Graeme Dott

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 3-2 Gary Wilson

3-2 Gary Wilson Stuart Bingham 3-2 Gary Wilson

3-2 Gary Wilson John Higgins 0-3 Zhou Yuelong

Stuart Bingham 2-3 Zhou Yuelong

Michael Holt 0-3 Zhou Yuelong

Michael Holt 1-3 Graeme Dott

January 5 - 18:00

Stuart Bingham 3-1 Graeme Dott

3-1 Graeme Dott John Higgins 3-0 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Play-offs: January 5

John Higgins 3-1 Graeme Dott

3-1 Graeme Dott Zhou Yuelong 3-0 Stuart Bingham

Final: January 5

John Higgins 2-3 Zhou Yuelong

Group 2

January 6 - from 12:30

Gary Wilson 1-3 Matthew Selt

Kyren Wilson 3-1 Scott Donaldson

3-1 Scott Donaldson Kyren Wilson 0-3 Graeme Dott

John Higgins 3-2 Stuart Bingham

3-2 Stuart Bingham Matthew Selt 1-3 Scott Donaldson

John Higgins 3-2 Graeme Dott

January 6 - from 18:00

Kyren Wilson 1-3 Matthew Selt

Stuart Bingham 1-3 Gary Wilson

Graeme Dott 1-3 Matthew Selt

Gary Wilson 0-3 Scott Donaldson

Stuart Bingham 2-3 Graeme Dott

Kyren Wilson 2-3 John Higgins

January 7 - from 12:30

John Higgins 3-1 Gary Wilson

3-1 Gary Wilson Stuart Bingham 1-3 Scott Donaldson

Gary Wilson 1-3 Graeme Dott

Stuart Bingham 3-1 Matthew Selt

3-1 Matthew Selt Scott Donaldson 3-2 Graeme Dott

3-2 Graeme Dott John Higgins 0-3 Matthew Selt

Kyren Wilson 3-2 Stuart Bingham

January 7 - from 18:00

John Higgins 3-1 Scott Donaldson

3-1 Scott Donaldson Kyren Wilson 2-3 Gary Wilson

Semi-final: John Higgins 2-3 Graeme Dott

Semi-final: Scott Donaldson 3-0 Matthew Selt

3-0 Matthew Selt Final: Graeme Dott 3-1 Scott Donaldson

