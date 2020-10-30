Kyren Wilson lived up his to 'Warrior' nickname by overcoming old foe and world number one Judd Trump 3-1 to win the Championship League title at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The final day action began at 12.30pm (GMT) on Friday with Trump, Mark Selby, Zhou Yuelong and Zhao Xintong in Group 1 – and Wilson, John Higgins, Joe Perry and Ken Doherty in Group 2.

Wilson – the world number six – beat Doherty (3-0) and Perry (3-1) to top Group 2 from Higgins.

The Wizard of Wishaw Higgins had enjoyed a 3-1 win over Wilson in their final group meeting to join his opponent on six points – and compiled a stunning 11th career 147 maximum in doing so – but Wilson topped the group on frames won to set up a showdown with Trump.

The ebullient Bristolian won Group 1 by winning six of his 10 frames despite losing his last match to bottom-placed three-times world champion Selby 3-0.

Trump – whose highest break during Friday’s group matches was a modest 60 – hit 118 to level the final after an opening 64 from Wilson but the man from Kettering – a world finalist back in August when he lost 18-8 to six-times world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan – emerged from a tactical third frame with a one-frame advantage before sealing the title on the back of a classy 88.

"Lockdown has been really difficult for me and my family,” said Wilson after winning a fourth ranking title of his career.

"My wife's been through a bit of a hard time of it. She's sort of on the mend now. I'm obviously buzzing I can take that home to her."

