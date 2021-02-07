Tom Ford, Judd Trump, Kyren Wilson, Barry Hawkins and Mark Selby ended Monday locked in a five-way battle at the top of Championship League Group 4.

All five men enjoyed two wins from their respective matches to leave the section delicately poised with the winner of the group final on Tuesday night joining John Higgins, Graeme Dott and Zhou Yeulong in the final winners' group on March 31-1 April.

World number one Trump hit breaks of 116, 115 and 108 to equal Stephen Hendry's haul of 775 centuries on the all-time list.

He is likely to overtake that on Tuesday to move third on his own behind Ronnie O'Sullivan (1,079) and Higgins (822) as the heaviest century makers in snooker history.

Trump started his day with a 3-0 win over Mark Williams and a 3-2 victory over Tom Ford before losing 3-2 to Jack Lisowski and 3-1 to Kyren Wilson.

Ford enjoyed the highest break of the day with a fabulous knock of 142 in a 3-2 defeat to Hawkins, but tops the section on frame difference ahead of Trump.

Selby, who lost the Shoot Out final to Ryan Day on Sunday night, is firmly in the frame to progress with his two wins from three matches coming against Lisowski (3-1) and Williams (3-2).

World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan is due to compete in Group 5 on Wednesday alongside Joe Perry and Ali Carter with the players finishing second to fifth progressing to Group Five and the bottom two dropping out.

Groups 4-6 will be played over the week of February 8-13. The event will then return with Group 7 from March 29-30.

Finally, the seven Group Champions will return for the winners’ group from March 31-April 1.

Group 4

February 8

12.30pm

Judd Trump 3-0 Mark Williams

3-0 Mark Williams Judd Trump 3-2 Tom Ford

3-2 Tom Ford Jack Lisowski 1-3 Mark Williams

Mark Selby 3-1 Jack Lisowski

3-1 Jack Lisowski Kyren Wilson 3-1 Barry Hawkins

3-1 Barry Hawkins Kyren Wilson 2-3 Tom Ford

Not before 6pm

Judd Trump 2-3 Jack Lisowski

Jack Lisowski 0-3 Tom Ford

Barry Hawkins 3-2 Tom Ford

3-2 Tom Ford Mark Selby 0-3 Barry Hawkins

Mark Selby 3-2 Mark Williams

3-2 Mark Williams Judd Trump 1-3 Kyren Wilson

