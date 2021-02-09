Judd Trump advanced to the Winners' Group of Championship League Snooker thanks to a 3-0 win over Mark Selby to claim top spot in Group 4.

Trump got the better of Kyren Wilson in the semi-finals, after finishing in top spot in the pool stage earlier in the day, and proved too strong for fellow finalist Selby, who progressed to the final after getting the better of Mark Williams in the last four.

Selby gets another bite at the cherry with regard to booking a place in the Winners' Group, as do Wilson, Williams and Barry Hawkins. Tom Ford and Jack Lisowski's race is run in this season's Championship League, as they finished sixth an seventh in group and are eliminated from the event.

It was a remarkable turnaround from Trump, as he was in dire trouble during his semi-final to Wilson. He was two frames down in the race to three and his opponent was at the table in the third with a break of 52.

However, Wilson failed to convert and Trump sensed blood. The world number one won the third with a break of 69, the fourth with contributions of 51 and 67 and knocked in a 131 to seal his place in the final.

Trump, who earlier in the day knocked in his 776th career ton to move past Stephen Hendry on the all-time century list, carried the momentum into the final as he overpowered Selby.

He took the first two frames with little fuss and closed out the match in style with a break of 102 - his 60th century of the season

Trump can now focus on the Welsh Open which gets underway next week, while he will return to the Championship League in April.

