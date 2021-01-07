Gary Wilson whacked a ball in frustration as his rage spilt onto the snooker table during his Championship League match with John Higgins.

After missing a simple red into the left middle pocket, Wilson blasted another red in anger, sending it careering off two cushions before finding a pocket.

Such petulance usually results in a frame being conceded, but incredibly Higgins returned to the table as the referee simply awarded the Scot four points for a foul.

Wilson had removed the only easy red available to Higgins with his flash of anger, forcing the four-time world champion to play safe as the frame continued.

Commentator Phil Yates was incredulous: "The referee said that was just a foul. That was clearly not just a foul. That was a display of, quite deliberately, anger."

To his credit, Wilson realised his error and duly left a red over a pocket to ensure Higgins would win the frame.

Higgins won the match 3-1.

