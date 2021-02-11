Kyren Wilson booked his ticket to the Winners' Group of Championship League Snooker thanks to a 3-2 win over Mark Williams to claim top spot in Group 5.

Wilson had been stuck in the group stage since the second pool, but finally got himself through to the event’s culmination in April.

The 29-year-old joins Zhou Yuelong, John Higgins, Graeme Dott and Judd Trump in the Winners’ Group, with two more spots still to be decided.

Wilson was in first in the opening two frames, but he surrendered the table and Williams hoovered up the chances in clinical fashion.

The third went Wilson’s way courtesy of a break of 78 and he pounced on Williams running out of position on 43 in the fourth to knock in an 83 to take the match to a decider.

The two players produced some brilliant snooker during the group phase, bit it was scrappy in the final and Wilson was able to edge over the line after a long safety battle in the final frame with the black blocking a pocket.

Wilson produced a brilliant effort to beat Ronnie O’Sullivan in the semi-finals. He was trailing 2-1, but knocked in a 128 to force a decider and followed it up with a 132 - his sixth century of the group.

Williams was on the brink of being eliminated at the group stage, but Mark Selby’s victory over Joe Perry in the final match of the pool enabled him to sneak into the semi-finals where he disposed of Ali Carter.

'That was class!' – Williams century attempt has referee in hysterics

Williams will get another bite at the cherry on Friday and Saturday in Group Six. He will not be faced with O'Sullivan whose name did not feature among the seven confirmed players.

