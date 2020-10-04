The three-times six-red world champion completed a 3-0 win over two-times World Championship finalist Ali Carter and a 3-1 victory against amateur Jamie Curtis-Barrett before a 2-2 draw with 18-year-old Chang Bingyu saw him top Group 30.

Davis made a public appeal for the return of his cue after he left it in his hotel car park last week, forcing him to withdraw from the European Masters in Milton Keynes.

“I’m really pleased, because that was a tough group,” said world number 40 Davis, who top scored with breaks of 121 and 100 against Carter. “Chang is a really good player, I’ve played him a couple of times before and knew how good he is. Every group is tough with such short matches and I’m really pleased to get through.

“It was really good to get the cue back. I’d been playing really well since just before the World Championship, so I didn’t want to lose the cue so it was a relief to get it back and obviously it was a good day today.”

Elsewhere, world championship finalist Kyren Wilson dominated a three-man Group 24 with maximum points from his matches.

He twice defeated Kuldesh Johal and Duane Jones 3-0 respectively to book his spot in the last 32.

“It was the perfect day’s work,” said Wilson, who broke down on 104 on the penultimate red of his final match against Jones when a 147 looked on.

“It’s a difficult format in the Championship League with the four frames. If you get off to a good start it puts your opponent under a lot of pressure – I think the first frame is huge in this format. Managing to win every first frame, it enables you to go on a bit stronger and put your opponent under a bit of pressure."

