Mark Williams secured a 3-0 whitewash against Australian Neil Robertson in Group 7 of the Championship League.

Williams won a scrappy first frame 68-34, before hitting an unanswered 73 in total in the second.

Robertson made a better fist of his last chance in the third frame but could not stop a clear victory for Williams as the Welshman won 68-58.

Earlier in the round, David Gilbert secured a 3-2 win over Joe Perry, who had beaten Robertson 3-1 in the day's second result.

Robertson's sole win came against Kurt Maflin, winning 3-2, as he also lost 3-2 to Yan Bingtao. Bingtao also defeated Maflin 3-1.

Williams had two victories in total, falling to Anthony McGill 3-2 and then beating Maflin 3-1. McGill lost another of his games 3-1, against Gilbert.

Results, Group 7

Yan Bingtao 3-1 Kurt Maflin

3-1 Kurt Maflin Joe Perry 3-1 Neil Robertson

3-1 Neil Robertson Mark Williams 3-1 Kurt Maflin

3-1 Kurt Maflin David Gilbert 3-1 Anthony McGill

3-1 Anthony McGill Yan Bingtao 3-2 Neil Robertson

3-2 Neil Robertson Anthony McGill 3-2 Mark Williams

3-2 Mark Williams Neil Robertson 3-2 Kurt Maflin

3-2 Kurt Maflin David Gilbert 3-2 Joe Perry

3-2 Joe Perry Mark Williams 3-0 Neil Robertson

