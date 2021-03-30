Mark Williams secured a 3-0 whitewash against Australian Neil Robertson in Group 7 of the Championship League.
Williams won a scrappy first frame 68-34, before hitting an unanswered 73 in total in the second.
Robertson made a better fist of his last chance in the third frame but could not stop a clear victory for Williams as the Welshman won 68-58.
Championship League
Earlier in the round, David Gilbert secured a 3-2 win over Joe Perry, who had beaten Robertson 3-1 in the day's second result.
Robertson's sole win came against Kurt Maflin, winning 3-2, as he also lost 3-2 to Yan Bingtao. Bingtao also defeated Maflin 3-1.
Williams had two victories in total, falling to Anthony McGill 3-2 and then beating Maflin 3-1. McGill lost another of his games 3-1, against Gilbert.
Results, Group 7
- Yan Bingtao 3-1 Kurt Maflin
- Joe Perry 3-1 Neil Robertson
- Mark Williams 3-1 Kurt Maflin
- David Gilbert 3-1 Anthony McGill
- Yan Bingtao 3-2 Neil Robertson
- Anthony McGill 3-2 Mark Williams
- Neil Robertson 3-2 Kurt Maflin
- David Gilbert 3-2 Joe Perry
- Mark Williams 3-0 Neil Robertson
