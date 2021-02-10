World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan enjoyed a productive return to action in Milton Keynes on Wednesday by hitting three centuries to lead a seven-man Group 5 at the Championship League.
O'Sullivan warmed up for next week's Welsh Open at Celtic Manor (LIVE on Eurosport) by completing two 3-0 victories over Joe Perry and Kyren Wilson respectively and a 3-1 win over old foe Ali Carter, who he famously defeated in the 2008 and 2012 world finals.
In his first competitive matches since losing 6-3 to John Higgins in the quarter-finals of the Masters last month, the world number three also enjoyed breaks of 54, 76, 54 and 71 before his final fixture of the day against three-times world champion Mark Selby.
That saw O'Sullivan, who faces world number 77 Robbie Williams in the first round of the Welsh Open, move onto three points from three matches with a frame difference of plus eight leaving him ideally placed to make a push for victory in the Group 5 final on Thursday.
Carter was second after his first three matches courtesy of a 3-1 win over Barry Hawkins and a 3-2 success against Perry.
World number one Judd Trump won Group 4 on Tuesday to join Higgins, Zhou Yuelong and Graeme Dott in the winners' group on April 1-2 when the Championship League concludes.
Wednesday's latest Group 5 results/fixtures
Afternoon
- Mark Williams 3-2 Mark Selby
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-0 Kyren Wilson
- Ali Carter 3-1 Barry Hawkins
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-0 Joe Perry
- Ali Carter 3-2 Joe Perry
- Kyren Wilson 3-2 Mark Selby
Evening
- Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-1 Ali Carter
- Mark Williams 3-1 Barry Hawkins
- Barry Hawkins v Joe Perry
- Kyren Wilson v Ali Carter
- Ronnie O'Sullivan v Mark Selby
- Kyren Wilson v Mark Williams