Ronnie O'Sullivan has decided to opt out of two more days of Championship League action after losing 3-2 to Group 5 winner Kyren Wilson in their semi-final on Thursday.

The six-times defending world champion has been replaced by Scottish Open semi-finalist Li Hang in Group 6 with Mark Williams, Ali Carter, Joe Perry, David Gilbert, Liang Wenbo and Anthony McGill on Friday and Saturday in Milton Keynes.

Championship League O'Sullivan hits magical run of centuries to set pace at Championship League YESTERDAY AT 22:26

O'Sullivan will have taken the decision with one eye on next week's Welsh Open at Celtic Manor and a first-round match against world number 77 Robbie Williams on Tuesday afternoon (1pm LIVE on Eurosport).

After hitting six centuries, and three straight centuries in a 3-1 win over Mark Selby in winning all four matches on Wednesday, O'Sullivan lost 3-1 to Williams and Hawkins as Carter topped the group with five wins from six.

The 37-times ranking event winner compiled 132 to lead Wilson 2-1 in the last four only to watch his opponent produce runs of 128 and 132 to complete a 3-2 victory before recovering in a 3-2 win against Williams in the final.

The best four-placed players after the group winner move onto the next group, but world number 35 Li will now replace the Rocket with Gilbert, Liang and McGill starting out.

Wilson joins world number one Judd Trump, John Higgins, Zhou Yuelong and Graeme Dott in the winners' group on April 1-2 when the Championship League concludes.

Championship League O'Sullivan close to perfect in Championship League YESTERDAY AT 15:42