World champion Ronnie O'Sullivan has pulled out of the Championship League snooker tournament in Milton Keynes.

O'Sullivan has been replaced by fellow Englishman John Astley in the event.

“Ronnie O’Sullivan has informed us that he wishes to withdraw from Championship League Snooker as he does not wish to enter the event bubble," said a tournament spokesperson.

O'Sullivan compared playing in the event in June to being in prison.

Players in the tournament have to self-isolate in a hotel room under strict health guidelines at the complex after enduring a Covid-19 swab test a day before they are cleared to play.

"Got to be off me head coming here, haven't I? I've been sat in my room for 24 hours," said O'Sullivan, who said he turned to cornflakes to keep himself ticking over in his hotel room.

"I done 16 hours in a cell once, and it was better cause I got to choose my own food."

The news of O'Sullivan's withdrawal comes after Welshman Daniel Wells was forced out of the Championship League after testing positive again for Covid-19.

Wells missed the European Masters in Milton Keynes after he tested positive for Covid-19 on September 22.

He had been in self-isolation before being diagnosed as still having the virus on Friday.

