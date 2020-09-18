The 2015 world champion enjoyed three 3-0 wins over Pang Junxu, James Cahill and Yuan Sijun respectively to win Group 12 with minimal fuss.
“I’ve been working hard on my game with my new coach Gary Filtness and the way it started off today, it was good,” said Bingham, who lost 13-11 to Mark Williams in the second round of the World Championship last month.
“The second match, the first frame could have gone either way but luckily for me it went my way and I carried on. To be in the next stage starts the season off with a good vibe and I’m looking forward to next week, the week after that and the week after that.”
Bingham made breaks of 68, 127 and 54 against Pang as he found the form which saw him lift the Masters in January.
Xiao Guodong won Group 18 with seven points courtesy of two 3-0 victories over Farakh Ajaib and Hossein Vafaei respectively and a 2-2 draw with Jak Jones.
- Trump makes winning start as Day hits 147 to progress in Championship League
- Hawkins and Milkins top groups on second day of Championship League
- Championship League snooker: When do Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump begin the new season?
Championship League results
Friday 18 September
Group 18
- Hossein Vafaei 3-1 Jak Jones
- Xiao Guodong 3-1 Farakh Ajaib
- Xiao Guodong 2-2 Jak Jones
- Hossein Vafaei 3-1 Farakh Ajaib
- Xiao Guodong 3-0 Hossein Vafaei
- Jak Jones 0-3 Farakh Ajaib
Group winner: Xiao Guodong
Group 12
- Stuart Bingham 3-0 Junxu Pang
- Yuan Sijun 1-3 James Cahill
- Yuan Sijun 3-1 Junxu Pang
- Stuart Bingham 3-0 James Cahill
- James Cahill 3-1 Junxu Pang
- Stuart Bingham 3-0 Yuan Sijun
Group winner: Stuart Bingham