The 2015 world champion enjoyed three 3-0 wins over Pang Junxu, James Cahill and Yuan Sijun respectively to win Group 12 with minimal fuss.

“I’ve been working hard on my game with my new coach Gary Filtness and the way it started off today, it was good,” said Bingham, who lost 13-11 to Mark Williams in the second round of the World Championship last month.

Championship League Gilbert reaches last 32 despite being unhappy with form 17 HOURS AGO

“The second match, the first frame could have gone either way but luckily for me it went my way and I carried on. To be in the next stage starts the season off with a good vibe and I’m looking forward to next week, the week after that and the week after that.”

Bingham made breaks of 68, 127 and 54 against Pang as he found the form which saw him lift the Masters in January.

Xiao Guodong won Group 18 with seven points courtesy of two 3-0 victories over Farakh Ajaib and Hossein Vafaei respectively and a 2-2 draw with Jak Jones.

Championship League results

Friday 18 September

Group 18

Hossein Vafaei 3-1 Jak Jones

Xiao Guodong 3-1 Farakh Ajaib

Xiao Guodong 2-2 Jak Jones

Hossein Vafaei 3-1 Farakh Ajaib

Xiao Guodong 3-0 Hossein Vafaei

Jak Jones 0-3 Farakh Ajaib

Group winner: Xiao Guodong

Group 12

Stuart Bingham 3-0 Junxu Pang

Yuan Sijun 1-3 James Cahill

Yuan Sijun 3-1 Junxu Pang

Stuart Bingham 3-0 James Cahill

James Cahill 3-1 Junxu Pang

Stuart Bingham 3-0 Yuan Sijun

Group winner: Stuart Bingham

Championship League Murphy shows class to power through in Milton Keynes 16/09/2020 AT 20:38