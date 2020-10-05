World number 52 Tian produced a magnificent 122 in the final frame of a 2-2 draw with Noppon Saengkham that saw him edge out Robbie Williams in the tie-breaker as Group 31 winner after he drew 2-2 with Williams earlier on Monday.

Li Hang dominated the action in Group 32, a section that world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan decided against joining over the weekend due to the strict Covid-19 testing at the Marshall Arena.

Championship League Davis hits top form after being reunited with trusty cue YESTERDAY AT 13:17

World number 43 Li was a 3-1 winner against Alex Borg, Iulian Boiko and John Astley respectively.

Former Masters finalist Joe Perry edged out Elliot Slessor and Steven Hallworth to win Group 29 on frame difference after the three men finished on six points with two wins each.

“I didn’t know what to expect today, I think I have struggled as much as anyone since we went into lockdown," said Perry, who contributed 112 against Slessor. "I really focused today on concentrating which seemed to work until I had won the group, and then I switched off and could have lost to me dad!

“It’s difficult to know the best way to approach the match. I’ve gone out and played a best of five in my own mind, but you have to go out there – you can’t try and protect frames, you have to go out all guns blazing for the win.”

Jordan Brown beat Michael White 3-1 to win Group 20 after a 3-0 victory over Stuart Carrington and a 2-2 draw with Yan Bingtao.

The 32 stage one group winners split into eight further groups of four, with two groups per day played over two tables between 26 and 29 October.

Championship League O'Sullivan withdraws from Championship League over bubble trouble YESTERDAY AT 12:25