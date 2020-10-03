Tom Ford completed a 3-1 win over Luca Brecel to end the Belgian player's defence of the Championship League title in Milton Keynes.

Brecel only needed a point after a 3-0 victory over Mann and a 3-1 win over Hugill.

Championship League Dott, McLeod advance past first Championship League group stage 20/09/2020 AT 09:10

He claimed the first frame against Ford, but lost the next three frames with the world number 23 running in breaks of 98 and 123 to finish the day as group winner on seven points.

“I was trying to play quick out there and it didn’t work in a lot of the frames but in the last two frames it did work,” said Ford, who also knocked in a 98 to rescue a draw with Mann. “The last frame was the best I felt in the three games. Maybe I just needed a bit of pressure to give me a kick up the bum and it seemed to work.

“I knew I needed minimum one frame against Mitchell and he should have beaten me 3-0 and in the match against Luca, he was 1-0 up, potted a black and got snookered behind a red. If he doesn’t snooker in behind that red, it would have been match over.”

Elsewhere, recent World Championship qualifier Jamie Clarke dominated a three-man Group 28 to qualify for the last 32 after Daniel Wells tested positive for Covid-19 and was forced to withdraw. A couple of 3-1 wins over Haydon Pinhey, a 3-1 win over Mark Joyce and a 2-2 draw with Joyce saw him ease through.

Clarke made breaks of 130 and 112 in his first match against Pinhey.

Championship League Bingham breezes through to Championship League last 32 18/09/2020 AT 22:04