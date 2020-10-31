Four-times world champion John Higgins made his 11th 147 break in official competition during the final day of the Championship League event at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The 159th maximum in the sport's history came only two months after he produced the 157th and 10th of his golden 28-year career during the second round of the World Championship against Kurt Maflin at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Higgins joins seven-times world champion Stephen Hendry as the joint-second highest maximum man of all time with six-times defending world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan top of the list on 15.

"It's a good feeling," said Higgins. "Those two guys have been the standard bearer for the sport for years in scoring century breaks and maximums so to join someone like Stephen is a proud moment.

"It was quite a good one. There was a couple of shots in there I didn't deserve to pot. It's always great when you do one. It's a great feeling."

Higgins returns to action on Monday afternoon when he faces UK champion Ding Junhui in Group 1 at the elite Champion of Champions event, a tournament he won in 2016 with a 10-7 win over O'Sullivan.

Wilson – who edged out Higgins for a final place on frame difference – overcame world number one Judd Trump 3-1 to lift the Championship League title, the third ranking event of the campaign.

SNOOKER'S MAXIMUM MEN

Ronnie O'Sullivan 15

John Higgins 11

Stephen Hendry 11

Ding Junhui 6

Stuart Bingham 6

Shaun Murphy 5

Tom Ford 5

