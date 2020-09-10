When does the new season begin?

The new season gets underway at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes behind closed doors at 11am on Sunday 13 September with the latest edition of the Championship League, the first ranking event of the new campaign.

Details for watching live coverage of the matches can be found here.

What is the format?

128 players will participate in the opening tournament of the 2020/21 season, according to tournament organisers World Snooker Tour.

Stage one will be played across two eight-day periods between September 13-20 and September 28–October 5.

The opening stage features 32 groups of four players, with two tables per day hosting one group each over a maximum of four frames. The player who tops each group will progress to Stage two. Group matches take place from 11am and 4pm (BST) each day.

Stage two takes place between October 26-29 and sees the 32 group winners split into eight further groups of four, with two groups per day also played over two tables.

Stage three has been pencilled in for Friday October 30 and will see the eight stage two group winners battle it out over two final groups, with the two group winners contesting the best of five frame final.

The prize fund is £328,000 with the tournament winner in line to collect a cheque for £33,000 and a place in the Champion of Champions event in Milton Keynes in November.

Who is the defending champion?

Belgian's leading player Luca Brecel won the tournament in June after the sport returned from three months of enforced hibernation due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

When are Ronnie O'Sullivan and Judd Trump in action?

World number one Trump is in action on the opening day in Group 1 where he will face Alan McManus, David Lilley and Fan Zhengyi.

Trump faces Fan in the season opener on table one with two-times ranking event winner Ryan Day meeting Rod Lawler on table two.

World champion O'Sullivan – fresh from lifting his sixth world title with an 18-8 win over Kyren Wilson at the delayed World Championship last month – does not get going in the Championship League until Monday 5 October, but his first competitive ranking matches will come at the European Masters on Eurosport between September 21-27 at the same venue.

He has been drawn in Group 32 of the Championship League in a section that includes Hang Li, Alex Borg and Iulian Boiko.

Former world champions John Higgins, Mark Williams, Shaun Murphy, Mark Selby, Neil Robertson, Stuart Bingham, Graeme Dott, and Ken Doherty are also involved in the opening group stage.

World Seniors champion Jimmy White will face Murphy in Group 8 on Wednesday 16 September.

Where does the tournament fit into the new season?

Due to the health crisis, the first eight events of the season will be played behind closed doors in Milton Keynes. With no events in China this year, organisers have taken the decision to host the European Masters and English Open, both live on Eurosport, in between the three stages of the Championship League.

Neil Robertson will defend his European Masters title with the top 49 players in the world confirmed for the second ranking event of the season chasing an £80,000 first prize.

The first tournament outside of Milton Keynes is scheduled to be the UK Championship in York in late November.

Latest calendar

SEPTEMBER

13-20 – Championship League – Milton Keynes

21-27 – European Masters – Milton Keynes

28-Oct 5 – Championship League – Milton Keynes

OCTOBER

12-18 – English Open – Milton Keynes

26-30 – Championship League – Milton Keynes

NOVEMBER

2-8 – Champion of Champions – Milton Keynes

10-14 – Qualifiers – BetVictor German Masters – Milton Keynes

16-22 – Northern Ireland Open – Milton Keynes

24-6 December – Betway UK Championship – York

DECEMBER

7-13 – Scottish Open – Venue TBC

14-20 – Coral World Grand Prix – Venue TBC

Championship League odds

4/1 Ronnie O'Sullivan

4/1 Judd Trump

8/1 Neil Robertson

10/1 Mark Selby

14/1 Shaun Murphy

Championship League groups and dates

Sunday 13 September

Group 1

Judd Trump

Alan McManus

David Lilley

Fan Zhengyi

Group 2

Matthew Stevens

Ryan Day

Rod Lawler

Paul Davison

Monday 14 September

Group 3

Gary Wilson

Robert Milkins

Chen Zifan

Jamie Jones

Group 4

Barry Hawkins

Sam Craigie

Jackson Page

Ben Hancorn

Tuesday 15 September

Group 5

Stephen Maguire

Louis Heathcote

Dominic Dale

Leo Fernandez

Group 6

Zhou Yuelong

Ricky Walden

Gerard Greene

Jianbo Zhao

Wednesday 16 September

Group 7

Matt Selt

Ben Woollaston

Si Jiahui

Yang Gao

Group 8

Shaun Murphy

Martin O'Donnell

Jimmy White

Peter Devlin

Thursday 17 September

Group 21

David Gilbert

Lu Ning

Xu Si

Aaron Hill

Group 10

Zhao Xingtong

Liam Highfield

Nigel Bond

Oliver Brown

Friday 18 September

Group 18

Xiao Guodong

Hossein Vafaei

Jak Jones

Farakh Ajaib

Group 12

Stuart Bingham

Yuan Sijun

James Cahill

Junxu Pang

Saturday 19 September

Group 13

Jack Lisowski

Ian Burns

Fraser Patrick

Rory McLeod

Group 14

Graeme Dott

Liang Wenbo

Soheil Vahedi

Zak Surety

Sunday 20 September

Group 15

Michael Holt

Anthony Hamilton

Jamie O'Neill

Sean Maddocks

Group 16

Mark Selby

Lyu Haotian

Brandon Sargeant

Fergal O'Brien

Monday 28 September

Group 17

Neil Robertson

Andrew Higginson

Eden Sharav

Ken Doherty

Group 11

Anthony McGill

Alexander Ursenbacher

Riley Parsons

Lukas Klekers

Tuesday 29 September

Group 19

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Sunny Akani

Peter Lines

Lee Walker

Group 20

Yan Bingtao

Stuart Carrington

Jordan Brown

Michael White

Wednesday 30 September

Group 9

Mark Allen

Luo Honghao

Billy Castle

Jamie Wilson

Group 22

Scott Donaldson

Chris Wakelin

Barry Pinches

Ashley Carty

Thursday 1 October

Group 23

Jimmy Robertson

Mark King

David Grace

Allan Taylor

Group 24

Kyren Wilson

Daniel Wells

Duane Jones

Kuldesh Johal

Friday 2 October

Group 25

John Higgins

Joe O'Connor

Amine Amiri

Brian Ochoiski

Group 26

Kurt Maflin

Martin Gould

Igor Figueiredo

Simon Lichtenberg

Saturday 3 October

Group 27

Tom Ford

Luca Brecel

Mitchell Mann

Ashley Hugill

Group 28

Mark Williams

Mark Joyce

Lei Peifan

Jamie Clarke

Sunday 4 October

Group 29

Joe Perry

Elliot Slessor

Kacper Filipiak

Steven Hallworth

Group 30

Ali Carter

Mark Davis

Chang Bingyu

Jamie Curtis-Barrett

Monday 5 October

Group 31

Noppon Saengkham

Tian Pengfei

Robbie Williams

Oliver Lines

Group 32

Ronnie O'Sullivan

Hang Li

Alex Borg

Iulian Boiko

