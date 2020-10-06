World number one Judd Trump and former world champions Mark Selby, John Higgins, Stuart Bingham and Ken Doherty are all involved in the second group stage of the Championship League after the first stage was completed on Monday.

The 32 stage one group winners are split into eight groups of four for the second stage, with two groups per day played over two tables between 26 October and 29 October at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

The eight group winners progress to two groups of four with the final group winners contesting the final on October 30.

Monday October 26

GROUP A

Judd Trump

Ryan Day

Robert Milkins

Barry Hawkins

GROUP B

Dominic Dale

Zhou Yuelong

Matthew Selt

Shaun Murphy

Tuesday October 27

GROUP C

Luo Honghao

Zhao Xintong

Alexander Ursenbacher

Stuart Bingham

GROUP D

Rory McLeod

Graeme Dott

Jamie O’Neill

Mark Selby

Wednesday October 28

GROUP E

Ken Doherty

Xiao Guodong

Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Jordan Brown

GROUP F

David Gilbert

Scott Donaldson

Mark King

Kyren Wilson

Thursday October 29

GROUP G

John Higgins

Martin Gould

Tom Ford

Jamie Clarke

GROUP H

Joe Perry

Mark Davis

Tian Pengfei

Li Hang

