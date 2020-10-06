World number one Judd Trump and former world champions Mark Selby, John Higgins, Stuart Bingham and Ken Doherty are all involved in the second group stage of the Championship League after the first stage was completed on Monday.
The 32 stage one group winners are split into eight groups of four for the second stage, with two groups per day played over two tables between 26 October and 29 October at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.
The eight group winners progress to two groups of four with the final group winners contesting the final on October 30.
Monday October 26
- GROUP A
- Judd Trump
- Ryan Day
- Robert Milkins
- Barry Hawkins
- GROUP B
- Dominic Dale
- Zhou Yuelong
- Matthew Selt
- Shaun Murphy
Tuesday October 27
- GROUP C
- Luo Honghao
- Zhao Xintong
- Alexander Ursenbacher
- Stuart Bingham
- GROUP D
- Rory McLeod
- Graeme Dott
- Jamie O’Neill
- Mark Selby
Wednesday October 28
- GROUP E
- Ken Doherty
- Xiao Guodong
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Jordan Brown
- GROUP F
- David Gilbert
- Scott Donaldson
- Mark King
- Kyren Wilson
Thursday October 29
- GROUP G
- John Higgins
- Martin Gould
- Tom Ford
- Jamie Clarke
- GROUP H
- Joe Perry
- Mark Davis
- Tian Pengfei
- Li Hang