Zhao Xintong leads Group 3 of the Championship League Snooker after winning all three of his matches on Monday.

The UK Championship winner was in fine form as he beat Mark Selby 3-0, Stuart Bingham 3-1 and Xiao Guodong 3-2.

Xiao is second in the group at the halfway stage after two wins from his three matches ahead of Selby and Lu Ning.

The top four qualify for the semi-finals on Tuesday evening while the fifth-place finisher gets another chance to play in Group 4. The remainder of the group matches take place on Tuesday morning and afternoon.

The champion progresses to the final group, with Graeme Dott and Liang Wenbo having already qualified.

Zhao looks as though he could be the one to beat in Group 3 after an impressive showing.

World No 1 Selby lost his opening two matches to Zhao and Ryan Day but recovered to beat Bingham 3-2 and Lu 3-1.

Bingham made a 139 break to force a decider against Selby but couldn’t take the fifth frame.

Bingham, Joe Perry and Day all managed just one win so have work to do to make the semi-finals.

