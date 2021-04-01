The world No 1 hit the milestone century in a 3-1 win over John Higgins and then looked set to follow up with another landmark against Kyren Wilson.

Having cleared up all the reds, Trump just needed the colours to complete a 147, but he cut the yellow too thin and left it just over the pocket, much to his disbelief.

Trump lost the match 3-2 as he closed the day on two points, along with Wilson, Graeme Dott and Ali Carter.

Higgins leads the group on three points but he has played four of his seven matches, along with Trump and Zhou Yuelong. Mark Williams lost all three of his matches.

The first match of the day saw Higgins start with a 131 break as he won 3-1 against Williams.

Trump also started with a century break against Zhou but lost 3-1, with Zhou making breaks of 113, 90 and 75.

World No 1 Trump recorded his first win in style in his next match as he made back-to-back breaks of 131 and 137 on his way to beating Carter.

Higgins saw a maximum attempt end at 88 as he beat Dott 3-1 before following up with a 3-0 victory over Zhou.

Wilson got his first win after coming from 2-1 down to beat Williams while Trump made his 800th career century in a 3-1 win over Higgins.

Williams’ disappointing night continued as he was beaten 3-2 by Dott, before Wilson saw off Trump after he came so close to a maximum.

All players will play three more group matches on Friday, with the top four in the group advancing to the semi-finals.

Winners' Group results and schedule

April 1 (from 12:30pm)

Zhou Yuelong 3-1 Judd Trump

3-1 Judd Trump John Higgins 3-1 Mark Williams

3-1 Mark Williams Zhou Yuelong 2-3 Graeme Dott

Kyren Wilson 1-3 Ali Carter

John Higgins 3-1 Graeme Dott

3-1 Graeme Dott Judd Trump 3-0 Ali Carter

3-0 Ali Carter John Higgins 3-0 Zhou Yuelong

3-0 Zhou Yuelong Kyren Wilson 3-2 Mark Williams

3-2 Mark Williams Judd Trump 3-1 John Higgins

3-1 John Higgins Mark Williams 2-3 Graeme Dott

Judd Trump 2-3 Kyren Wilson

Zhou Yuelong 1-3 Ali Carter

April 2 (from 12:30pm)

Mark Williams v Ali Carter

Kyren Wilson v Graeme Dott

Judd Trump v Mark Williams

John Higgins v Kyren Wilson

Judd Trump v Graeme Dott

John Higgins v Ali Carter

Kyren Wilson v Zhou Yuelong

Graeme Dott v Ali Carter

Mark Williams v Zhou Yuelong

