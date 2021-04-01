Judd Trump came agonisingly close to making a maximum break and made his 800th career century on an eventful first night of the Championship League Winners’ Group.
The world No 1 hit the milestone century in a 3-1 win over John Higgins and then looked set to follow up with another landmark against Kyren Wilson.
Having cleared up all the reds, Trump just needed the colours to complete a 147, but he cut the yellow too thin and left it just over the pocket, much to his disbelief.
Championship League
'Keep making breaks' – Williams hitting form ahead of world title bid
Trump lost the match 3-2 as he closed the day on two points, along with Wilson, Graeme Dott and Ali Carter.
Higgins leads the group on three points but he has played four of his seven matches, along with Trump and Zhou Yuelong. Mark Williams lost all three of his matches.
The first match of the day saw Higgins start with a 131 break as he won 3-1 against Williams.
Trump also started with a century break against Zhou but lost 3-1, with Zhou making breaks of 113, 90 and 75.
World No 1 Trump recorded his first win in style in his next match as he made back-to-back breaks of 131 and 137 on his way to beating Carter.
- Championship League: Draw, format, results
- Robertson breaks down after revealing secret dad visit
- Foulds: O'Sullivan amazes me
Higgins saw a maximum attempt end at 88 as he beat Dott 3-1 before following up with a 3-0 victory over Zhou.
Wilson got his first win after coming from 2-1 down to beat Williams while Trump made his 800th career century in a 3-1 win over Higgins.
Williams’ disappointing night continued as he was beaten 3-2 by Dott, before Wilson saw off Trump after he came so close to a maximum.
All players will play three more group matches on Friday, with the top four in the group advancing to the semi-finals.
Winners' Group results and schedule
April 1 (from 12:30pm)
- Zhou Yuelong 3-1 Judd Trump
- John Higgins 3-1 Mark Williams
- Zhou Yuelong 2-3 Graeme Dott
- Kyren Wilson 1-3 Ali Carter
- John Higgins 3-1 Graeme Dott
- Judd Trump 3-0 Ali Carter
- John Higgins 3-0 Zhou Yuelong
- Kyren Wilson 3-2 Mark Williams
- Judd Trump 3-1 John Higgins
- Mark Williams 2-3 Graeme Dott
- Judd Trump 2-3 Kyren Wilson
- Zhou Yuelong 1-3 Ali Carter
April 2 (from 12:30pm)
- Mark Williams v Ali Carter
- Kyren Wilson v Graeme Dott
- Judd Trump v Mark Williams
- John Higgins v Kyren Wilson
- Judd Trump v Graeme Dott
- John Higgins v Ali Carter
- Kyren Wilson v Zhou Yuelong
- Graeme Dott v Ali Carter
- Mark Williams v Zhou Yuelong
Championship League
Williams completes Championship League Winners' Group line-up
Championship League
Robertson moves level with Hendry on snooker centurions list