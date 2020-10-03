Daniel Wells is out of the Championship League after testing positive again for Covid-19.

The Welshman was forced to miss out on the European Masters in Milton Keynes after he tested positive for Covid-19 on September 22.

He had been in self-isolation before being diagnosed as still having the virus on Friday.

All other players and officials have tested negative while Lei Peifan, who had received an invalid result on Thursday, was re-tested with a negative result.

However, Peifan opted to leave the event bubble. Event organisers Matchroom say Group 24 will proceed with three players each playing each other twice to maintain six matches in the group.

The official statement also said: "As with all Matchroom events, our priority is the safety and well-being of the players, venue staff and officials."

