David Gilbert made an unbeaten start to the defence of his Championship League title to reach the last 32 at Leicester's Morningside Arena.

Gilbert enjoyed two 3-0 wins over Florian Nuessle and Zak Surety respectively before claiming the 2-2 draw he needed against Joe O'Connor – making runs of 78 and 100 – to win Group 16 on seven points, one point clear of Nuessle.

Gilbert joins Xiao Guodong and Robert Milkins in Group H for the second stage of the season's first ranking event on Tuesday.

“It’s a weird one being back, my game isn’t very good at the minute, but I’m really happy to get through," said Gilbert, who lifted his first ranking title with a 3-1 win over Mark Allen in last season's final.

I’ve not put much preparation in for this season yet, I’ve been playing lots of pool, I just want to buy a pool club if I’m honest with you.

Gilbert hits impressive total clearance of 130 against Higgins

"The aim for this year, and every year, is to try and get in the Players Championship.”

Northern Irishman Jordan Brown topped Group 19 with a 2-2 draw and a 3-0 win over Ross Muir with a 3-1 victory and 2-2 against Mark Davis respectively seeing him progress on eight points.

The group was reduced to a three-man competition after six-time world finalist Jimmy White was forced to withdraw due to travel issues.

Brown enjoyed breaks of 115 and 100 and will join Stuart Bingham, Ben Woollaston and Jamie Jones in Group C on Tuesday.

Latest Championship League group winners

Group 24: Robert Milkins (Eng)

Group 13: Aaron Hill (Ire)

Group 4: Zhao Xintong (Chn)

Group 31: Anthony Hamilton (Eng)

Group 6: Michael Judge (Ire)

Group 26: Chris Wakelin (Eng)

Group 10: Luca Brecel (Bel)

Group 29: Lu Ning (Chn)

Group 1: Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)

Group 27: Jamie Jones (Wal)

Group 15: Ricky Walden (Eng)

Group 32: Xiao Guodong (Chn)

Group 9: Yuan Sijun (Chn)

Group 30: Lyu Haotian (Chn)

Group 3: Ben Woollaston (Eng)

Group 23: Elliot Slessor (Eng)

Group 5: Mark Williams (Wal)

Group 28: Gary Wilson (Eng)

Group 22: Jimmy Robertson (Eng)

Group 21: Stephen Maguire (Sco)

Group 20: Chang Bingyu (Chn)

Group 18: Daniel Wells (Wal)

Group 17: Ali Carter (Eng)

Group 25: Pang Junxu (Chn)

Group 11: Stuart Bingham (Eng)

Group 14: Hossein Vafaei (Ira)

Group 7: Shaun Murphy (Eng)

Group 2: Jamie Clarke (Wal)

Group 16: David Gilbert (Eng)

Group 19: Jordan Brown (NIr)

