Jamie Clarke held off Judd Trump to win Group 2 at the Championship League with Shaun Murphy topping Group 7 on Tuesday.

The 2019 world champion Trump needed a win against Clarke to reach the last 32 after a 2-2 draw with Peng Yisong and 3-1 win over Sean O'Sullivan earlier in the day.

World No. 49 Clarke went into the match ahead on frame difference courtesy of a 3-0 win against O'Sullivan and a 2-2 draw with Peng at the season's first ranking event.

Despite winning the first frame with a break of 50, Clarke claimed the next two frames to seal his progress with Trump earning a 2-2 draw in snaring the 4th frame.

Clark will join Luca Brecel, Daniel Wells and Chris Wakelin in Group B on Thursday 28 July.

Shaun Murphy draw 2-2 with Ben Mertens in his Group 7 opener, but two 3-0 victories Liam Highfield and Xu Si respectively saw him edge out Belgian teenager Mertens on frame difference.

Murphy made marvellous breaks of 144 and 103 against Highfield and a 109 in defeating Xu.

The 2015 world champion will face Ricky Walden, Elliot Slessor and Anthony Hamilton in Group G of the last 32 a week on Thursday.

Latest Championship League group winners

Group 24: Robert Milkins (Eng)

Group 13: Aaron Hill (Ire)

Group 4: Zhao Xintong (Chn)

Group 31: Anthony Hamilton (Eng)

Group 6: Michael Judge (Ire)

Group 26: Chris Wakelin (Eng)

Group 10: Luca Brecel (Bel)

Group 29: Lu Ning (Chn)

Group 1: Ronnie O'Sullivan (Eng)

Group 27: Jamie Jones (Wal)

Group 15: Ricky Walden (Eng)

Group 32: Xiao Guodong (Chn)

Group 9: Yuan Sijun (Chn)

Group 30: Lyu Haotian (Chn)

Group 3: Ben Woollaston (Eng)

Group 23: Elliot Slessor (Eng)

Group 5: Mark Williams (Wal)

Group 28: Gary Wilson (Eng)

Group 22: Jimmy Robertson (Eng)

Group 21: Stephen Maguire (Sco)

Group 20: Chang Bingyu (Chn)

Group 18: Daniel Wells (Wal)

Group 17: Ali Carter (Eng)

Group 25: Pang Junxu (Chn)

Group 11: Stuart Bingham (Eng)

Group 14: Hossein Vafaei (Ira)

Group 7: Shaun Murphy (Eng)

Group 2: Jamie Clarke (Wal)

- - -

