Judd Trump crashed out of the Championship League despite winning his final match of Group 4.

After an awful opening day, Trump was thrashed 3-0 by Mark Selby on Thursday and went into his final match with a slim chance of qualifying.

He finally found some form at the Morningside Arena in Leicester, as he crushed Lu Ning 3-0.

Breaks of 79, 83 and 103 sealed the win, but Scott Donaldson’s victory over Xiao Guodong in the final match on the adjoining table ensured Trump was left marooned in the relegation places.

The poor couple of days means Trump will not be in Group 5 on Friday and Saturday, and his focus will now shift to next week’s Masters.

Donaldson’s win over Xiao was enough to book his place in the play-offs. He only got the call from event organisers as a late replacement earlier in the week, and took full advantage. His 3-0 win over Trump the previous day was all-important as he got through on his superior frames record.

Kyren Wilson topped the group and will face Donaldson in the play-offs later on Thursday, with Mark Selby taking on Stuart Bingham.

Lu Ning will be back for Group 5 later in the week.

