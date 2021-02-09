Judd Trump made a bit of history at the Championship League, as his ton against Mark Selby moved him past Stephen Hendry on the all-time list of century makers.

The world number one moved level with Hendry on 775 centuries when he knocked in a break of 115 against Jak Lisowski the previous day.

Given his brilliance, it was always a matter of when rather than if Trump would surpass the Scottish great.

It took him precisely one day to rack up number 776 - with his brilliant 138 break during his 3-0 win over Selby moving him third on the all-time list.

The victory over Selby booked Trump’s place in the semi-finals of Group 4 of the Championship League.

Next on the list is John Higgins who occupies second spot with 822 tons.

Ronnie O’Sullivan is still some way ahead, as he has 1079 centuries to his name and is likely to add to that figure before he retires.

Hendry has a chance to add to his tally, as he announced last year that he intended to return to the circuit.

