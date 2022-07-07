Ben Woollaston finished with breaks of 78 and 127 as he defeated four-time world champion Mark Selby 3-1 to reach the Championship League last 32.

Selby made two half-century breaks against his fellow Leicester professional at the city's Morningside Arena, but world No. 42 Woollaston never trailed after opening with a fine run of 69 in their Group 3 decider.

Selby began his day with a 3-1 victory against James Cahill – the Blackpool player who regained his tour card at Q School last month – in compiling knocks of 54, 55, 113 and 58 with Cahill responding with 65 of his own in the second frame.

Further breaks of 50 and 55 saw him despatch Zhang Jiankang 3-0, but Woollaston bettered those results with two 3-0 victories against Zhang and Cahill, contributing three 50-plus runs.

He only required a point against Selby to progress and finished strongly to claim maximum nine points with the world No. 3 – who was last month awarded an MBE for services to snooker – forced to settle for second spot in the section at the season's first ranking event.

Elliot Slessor completed a 3-1 win over Welsh Open champion Joe Perry to top Group 23 that included a knock of 60 in the third frame.

Slessor also enjoyed a 3-1 win over Lukas Kleckers and made breaks of 79 and 67 in a 2-2 draw with 2007 Welsh Open finalist Andrew Higginson.

Perry had earlier hit 117 in a 3-0 triumph against Kleckers and drew 2-2 with Higginson, but could not get the point he needed to deny Slessor top spot.

