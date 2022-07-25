Three-time world champion Mark Williams and former UK holder Stephen Maguire will take no further part in the Championship League after finishing behind Group E winner Lu Ning in Leicester.

Lu compiled a sparkling 129 break in a 3-1 win over Maguire before breaks of 70, 61 and 94 saw him eclipse Williams in a 3-0 win that catapulted him top of the section.

Lu needed a point against Aaron Hill in his final group match and earned a 2-2 draw with the Irish player to ensure he reached seven points as group winner.

Hill led 2-1 with breaks of 66 and 73, but world No. 34 Lu closed with an 82 to claim the draw he needed.

Maguire enjoyed runs of 51 and 73 in a 3-0 consolation win over Williams to finish second.

Williams made a strong start to his day with breaks of 76, 61 and 133 in a 3-0 victory against Hill and will not be too perturbed about the outcome.

Lyu Haotian topped Group F with a 2-2 draw against Jimmy Robertson, a 3-0 win over Hossein Vafaei and a 3-1 win against Michael Judge hitting three breaks over 50 in finishing three points clear of Shoot Out winner Vafaei.

Lu and world No. 45 Lyu return on Friday for the final day's action at the season's first ranking event.

