Ronnie O’Sullivan was comprehensively beaten in the opener of his Championship League campaign, losing 3-0 against Kyren Wilson in his first match.

Wilson made a 60 in the first frame to get off to a bright start.

Ad

It looked like O’Sullivan could have made a good break early in the second, but he split into the reds which left him behind the green. As he went to lay behind the green it rolled off.

Championship League O'Sullivan makes two 147 breaks, but how do you beat snooker's GOAT? AN HOUR AGO

The frame was blown wide open and Wilson capitalised when O’Sullivan played a poor safety shot which allowed the defending champion to clean up the colours.

Another poor safety shot from O’Sullivan allowed Wilson straight into the third frame and he sealed it with a break of 118.

John Higgins, Ali Carter, Martin Gould, Ding Junhui and Ricky Walden are also in the group.

The top-four finishers in the group advance to the group play-offs, with the overall winner securing a spot in the Winners' Group on February 3-4.

Graeme Dott, Stuart Bingham, Yan Bingtao, Zhao Xintong, Liang Wenbo and Scott Donaldson have already qualified.

German Masters 'A special player' - Williams says only O'Sullivan is more watchable than Zhao YESTERDAY AT 20:37