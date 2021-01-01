Scene setter
The Championship League Snooker is back in its original invitational format at Stadium MK, Milton Keynes in 2021 as 25 of the world’s best players battle over seven groups for the right to compete in April’s big-money Winners’ Group.
It will begin with Group 1 on January 4-5, with Group 2 (Jan 6-7) and Group 3 (Jan 8-9) to follow the same week. Groups 4-6 will be played over the week of February 8-13. The event will then return with Group 7 from March 29-30. Finally, the seven Group Champions will return for the Winners’ Group from March 31-April 1.
The players will be competing for a share of the £205,000 prize fund and a place in the Champion of Champions. Players will earn £100 per frame won, with significant bonuses for their final group position and increased prize money in the Winners’ Group.
What is the format?
Seven groups of seven players will produce seven winners who then play in one further group to determine the winner.
In each group, every player will play each other once in a best-of-five-frame match, after which the top four players will contest the play-offs, semi-finals and final over best-of-five frames.
Players will be awarded one point for each match won, then most frames won and the least frames lost in the league series will determine their position in the league table. Dead frames will not be played in either the league or knock-out stages.
The play-off winner will progress to the Winners’ Group, while the players coming sixth and seventh in the group will be relegated and will not feature in any further group matches.
After the group has played its total 24 matches, three players will leave and be replaced by a further three players for the next group.
Confirmed schedule
Group 1
January 4 - 12:30
- John Higgins 3-2 Stuart Bingham
- John Higgins 3-0 Gary Wilson
- Stuart Bingham 3-2 Michael Holt
- Michael Holt 1-3 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Zhou Yuelong 2-3 Graeme Dott
- Gary Wilson 2-3 Graeme Dott
January 4 - 18:00
- John Higgins 3-1 Michael Holt
- Michael Holt 1-3 Gary Wilson
- Gary Wilson 3-2 Zhou Yuelong
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 2-3 Zhou Yuelong
- Stuart Bingham 3-0 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- John Higgins 3-2 Graeme Dott
January 5 - 12:30
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 2-3 Graeme Dott
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 3-2 Gary Wilson
- Stuart Bingham 3-2 Gary Wilson
- John Higgins 0-3 Zhou Yuelong
- Stuart Bingham 2-3 Zhou Yuelong
- Michael Holt 0-3 Zhou Yuelong
- Michael Holt 1-3 Graeme Dott
January 5 - 18:00
- Stuart Bingham 3-1 Graeme Dott
- John Higgins 3-0 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
Play-offs: January 5
- John Higgins 3-1 Graeme Dott
- Zhou Yuelong 3-0 Stuart Bingham
Final: January 5
- John Higgins 2-3 Zhou Yuelong
Group 2
January 6 - from 12:30
- Gary Wilson 1-3 Matthew Selt
- Kyren Wilson 3-1 Scott Donaldson
- Kyren Wilson 0-3 Graeme Dott
- John Higgins 3-2 Stuart Bingham
- Matthew Selt 1-3 Scott Donaldson
- John Higgins v Graeme Dott
January 6 - from 18:00
- Kyren Wilson v Matthew Selt
- Stuart Bingham v Gary Wilson
- Graeme Dott v Matthew Selt
- Gary Wilson v Scott Donaldson
- Stuart Bingham v Graeme Dott
- Kyren Wilson v John Higgins
January 7 - from 12:30
- John Higgins v Gary Wilson
- Stuart Bingham v Scott Donaldson
- Gary Wilson v Graeme Dott
- Stuart Bingham v Matthew Selt
- Scott Donaldson v Graeme Dott
- John Higgins v Matthew Selt
- Kyren Wilson v Stuart Bingham
January 7 - from 18:00
- John Higgins v Scott Donaldson
- Kyren Wilson v Gary Wilson
- Semi-final
- Semi-final
- Final
Group 3
January 8-9
- Match schedule TBC
Group 4
February 8-13
- Match schedule TBC
Group 5
February 8-13
- Match schedule TBC
Group 6
February 8-13
- Match schedule TBC
Group 7
March 29-30
- Match schedule TBC
Winners' group
March 31 - April 1
- Match schedule TBC
Player list
- John Higgins
- Stuart Bingham
- Mark Williams
- Thepchaiya Un-Nooh
- Gary Wilson
- Zhou Yuelong
- Graeme Dott
- Kyren Wilson
- David Gilbert
- Scott Donaldson
- Mark Selby
- Neil Robertson
- Barry Hawkins
- Judd Trump
- Yan Bingtao
- Jack Lisowski
- Ronnie O'Sullivan
- Joe Perry
- Ali Carter
- Matthew Selt
- Kurt Maflin
- Michael Holt
- Tom Ford
- Anthony McGill