Ronnie O'Sullivan had no problems against Kyren Wilson, and won his match with an unblemished 3-0 result as he won his opening two matches on Wednesday in the Champions League.
Ali Carter comfortably dispatched Barry Hawkins 3-1 earlier in the day, with O'Sullivan beating Joe Perry in another whitewash in his first match to maintain a perfect start to the day's action.
Carter then followed up to compound a miserable afternoon for Perry, as he won 3-2.
Welsh veteran Mark Williams defeated England's Mark Selby in Group 5 of the snooker Champions League on Wednesday.
Williams was able to secure a tight 3-2 win in the afternoon session.
Results, Wednesday
Mark Williams 3-2 Mark Selby
Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-0 Kyren Wilson
Ali Carter 3-1 Barry Hawkins
Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-0 Joe Perry
Ali Carter 3-2 Joe Perry