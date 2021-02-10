Published 10/02/2021 at 15:42 | Updated 10/02/2021 at 16:18

Ronnie O'Sullivan had no problems against Kyren Wilson, and won his match with an unblemished 3-0 result as he won his opening two matches on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Ali Carter comfortably dispatched Barry Hawkins 3-1 earlier in the day, with O'Sullivan beating Joe Perry in another whitewash in his first match to maintain a perfect start to the day's action.

Carter then followed up to compound a miserable afternoon for Perry, as he won 3-2.

Welsh veteran Mark Williams defeated England's Mark Selby in Group 5 of the snooker Champions League on Wednesday.

Williams was able to secure a tight 3-2 win in the afternoon session.

Results, Wednesday

Mark Williams 3-2 Mark Selby

Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-0 Kyren Wilson

Ali Carter 3-1 Barry Hawkins

Ronnie O'Sullivan 3-0 Joe Perry

Ali Carter 3-2 Joe Perry

