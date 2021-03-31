Fresh from his Tour Championship success, Neil Robertson etched himself a piece of history by moving level with Stephen Hendry on the list of snooker centurions.

He was a little laboured in the Championship League on Tuesday, being whitewashed by Mark Williams, but found form the following day.

World Championship O'Sullivan 'amazes me', Hendry v White 'great win for snooker' - Foulds 7 HOURS AGO

He knocked in two tons - 105 and 100 - against David Gilbert to move on to 776, level with Hendry on the list of snooker’s century makers.

Despite his centuries, Robertson lost the match 3-2 and is out of the Championship League.

Hendry is now back in the game after nine years in retirement so can add to his tally, but his level is not at Robertson’s right now so it’s highly likely the 39-year-old will move ahead of the legendary Scot.

There are only three people ahead of Robertson, all still active.

Ronnie O’Sullivan tops the tree with 1102, ahead of John Higgins on 834 and Judd Trump on 796.

World Championship How to watch the World Snooker Championship A DAY AGO