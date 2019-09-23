23/09/19
A. UrsenbacherAlexander Ursenbacher
Starting from
02:30
C. WakelinChris Wakelin
China Championship • Round 1
Alexander Ursenbacher - Chris Wakelin
China Championship - 23 September 2019

China Championship – Follow the Snooker match between Alexander Ursenbacher and Chris Wakelin live with Eurosport. The match starts at 02:30 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Alexander Ursenbacher vs Chris Wakelin. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.

    
