LIVE

Hammad Miah - Joe Perry

China Championship - 24 September 2019

China Championship – Follow the Snooker match between Hammad Miah and Joe Perry live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 24 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Hammad Miah vs Joe Perry. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.