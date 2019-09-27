LIVE

Hossein Vafaei - Joe Perry

China Championship - 27 September 2019

China Championship – Follow the Snooker match between Hossein Vafaei and Joe Perry live with Eurosport. The match starts at 04:00 on 27 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Hossein Vafaei vs Joe Perry. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.