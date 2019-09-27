Share
avant-match
LIVE
Kurt Maflin - Shaun Murphy
China Championship - 27 September 2019
China Championship – Follow the Snooker match between Kurt Maflin and Shaun Murphy live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 27 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Kurt Maflin vs Shaun Murphy. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.
Highlights
Remove
No comments for this event.