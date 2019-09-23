LIVE

Martin O'Donnell - Xiao Guodong

China Championship - 23 September 2019

China Championship – Follow the Snooker match between Martin O'Donnell and Guodong Xiao live with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 23 September 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Martin O'Donnell vs Guodong Xiao. Get all the latest on Snooker: fixtures, results and tables.